A group of officials from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis, along with Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, made a recent visit to Union City.

The group toured the Health Science Center College of Dentistry clinic located on 201 West Main Street.

The location was provided by Union City’s Bill Latimer, as a site for students to achieve hands on training for those with limited or no insurance.

During the visit, Dr. James Ragain, the Dean of the College of Dentistry, told Thunderbolt News the dental facility was a “win-win” for students and the community. (AUDIO)

Dr. Ragain said the goal now was to establish more training sites across the state. (AUDIO)

Mr. Latimer said he has written a letter to Governor Bill Lee explaining the importance of the dental training sites for both the students and those in need of the service.