Rising UT Martin junior playmaker Colton Dowell garnered his first preseason honor of the season by earning a spot on the HERO Sports 2020 Preseason All-American second team as a tight end.

Dowell is one of six OVC athletes recognized by the organization.

Hailing from Lebanon, Tennessee, Dowell used his 2019 campaign to breakout as a spotlight contributor for the Skyhawk offense en route to All-OVC second team recognition.

Splitting time between tight end and wide receiver throughout the season, Dowell led the team with 765 receiving yards while ranking second in receptions (38) and touchdowns (four) to garner Sophomore All-American honors by HERO Sports.

The athletic target averaged 20.1 yards per reception and tallied 63.8 receiving yards per game.

Dowell surpassed the 100-yard receiving plateau on four occasions against OVC foes Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech.

Arguably his best game came against Tennessee Tech where he notched five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns – including a 73-yard touchdown. His big-play capability was on full display throughout the season with 12 plays of 25 yards or more.

UT Martin is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Southern Illinois at Hardy Graham Stadium on Thursday, September 3rd.