While rising UT Martin football standout Colton Dowell will have to wait a couple months to return to the gridiron following the postponement of the fall season to the spring semester, he garnered yet another preseason honor as he was named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America first team.

Dowell earned his third preseason All-American honor this season, joining accolades from Phil Steele and HERO Sports while also staking claim to three preseason all-conference designations for his work split between tight end and wide receiver last season.

A native of Lebanon, Tennessee, Dowell used his 2019 campaign to breakout as a spotlight contributor for the Skyhawks.

The Preseason All-OVC standout led the team with 765 receiving yards while ranking second in receptions (38) and touchdowns (four) to garner Sophomore All-American honors by HERO Sports. The athletic target averaged 20.1 yards per reception and tallied 63.8 receiving yards per game.

Dowell surpassed the 100-yard receiving plateau on four occasions against OVC foes Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech. Arguably his best game came against Tennessee Tech where he notched five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns – including a 73-yard touchdown. His big-play capability was on full display throughout the season with 12 plays of 25 yards or more.