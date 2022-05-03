Columbiad announces plan to expand in Henry County

A metal fabricator is expanding its operations in Henry County.

Columbiad Fabrication and Aviation, LLC officials announced Tuesday the company will invest $4.8 million dollars to expand its manufacturing operations in Henry County, creating 144 new jobs over the next five years.

Columbiad will relocate its existing operations from Paris to Puryear.

The new facility, which has housed Columbiad’s welding operations over the past year, will allow all the company’s operations to be located under one roof, improving production flow and providing additional space for expected growth.

Founded in Paris, Columbiad specializes in precision metal fabrication with the company’s full-fabrication welding team cutting, forming and welding parts to send its customers a completed assembly.