Longtime West Tennessee coaches Tommy Colvin and Mickey Marley are the newest inductees into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

The 2019 TSSAA Hall of Fame inductees were announced Thursday, with Colvin and Marley joining other inductees Jim Barr, administrator from Nashville; Ike White, administrator from Memphis; Joe George, coach from Lewisburg; Hubie Smith, coach from Nashville; Tom Weathers, coach from Chattanooga; C.A. Dockins, official from Cleveland; and Ed “Jabbo” Hessey, contributor from Nashville.

Colvin coached basketball for 40 years in West Tennessee in over 900 high school games, including Humboldt High School, USJ, Peabody, and Crockett County High School. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal and Assistant girls’ basketball coach at Crockett County High School.

Marley served as head football coach at USJ for 27 years with 245 wins and 91 losses. He’s currently the head football coach at Rosenwald Middle School in Trenton.

The TSSAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Saturday, April 13 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro.