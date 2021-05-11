Combined Lottery Jackpots Approaching $600 Million Dollars

Lottery players now have two jackpots to play for with a combined total of almost $600 million dollars.

Tonight, the Mega-Millions lottery drawing will be for $396 million dollars.

If a single ticket matches all six numbers in the drawing, that person could choose to accept a cash-option payout of $272.3 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball drawing will be for $168 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could choose to take the lump sum payout of $117 million dollars before taxes.

The Mega-Millions and Powerball lottery games are played in multiple states, including Tennessee and Kentucky.