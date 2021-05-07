Combined Lottery Jackpots Now Exceed Half-a-Billion Dollars

Lottery players across the nation are now purchasing tickets for two lottery games, with combined jackpots of over a half-a-billion dollars.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions drawing has grown to $370 million dollars, following multiple weeks without a grand prize winning ticket being sold.

A single ticket, matching all six numbers in tonight’s drawing, could choose to take the lump sum payout of $254.1 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball drawing will be for $157 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this draw could take the cash option payout of $108.2 million dollars before taxes.

Both the Mega-Millions and Powerball lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.