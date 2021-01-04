Combined jackpots for the Mega-Millions and Powerball lottery games have now exceeded $800 million dollars.

After multiple weeks without a grand prize winning ticket being sold in either game, Tuesday night’s Mega-Millions drawing will be for $432 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could accept a lump sum payout of $329.7 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball lottery drawing has grown to $410 million dollars.

A single ticket matching all six numbers in this drawing could take the cash-option payout of $316.4 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in multiple states, including Tennessee and Kentucky.