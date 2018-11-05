The annual Miss UT Martin / Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Scholarship Pageant will be held Sunday, November 11 at 7:00 in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom.

The Miss UT Martin Scholarship Pageant is celebrating its 56th year, while it’s the 20th year for the Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival title.

Both titles will be chosen in the same night.

Students enrolled full-time at UT Martin through the spring 2019 semester are eligible for either crown. Women participating as a resident or full-time student in West Tennessee are eligible for the Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival title.

The pageant is divided into five phases of competition, including private interview, swimsuit, talent, evening wear and on-stage questions. Each contestant is scored individually from one to 10 in each category. Interviews will take place on the morning of the pageant and mandatory practice will occur in the afternoon.

The contestant crowned Miss UT Martin will receive $1,500 in scholarship money, and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival will receive $1,500 if she is a UT Martin student or $500 if not. The first runner-up for Miss UT Martin will receive $500 and the second runner-up will receive $200. There is no runner-up for the Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival title.

Both titleholders will compete in the statewide Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant in Jackson next summer, and the winner of that crown will then compete for the title of Miss America in Atlantic City, N.J.

Tickets are available now at the Boling University Center Welcome Desk outside Watkins Auditorium. A limited number of tickets can also be purchased at the door beginning at 5 p.m. the night of the competition. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.

The admission charge is $15 for the general public and $10 for UT Martin students with their university ID. Only one ticket can be purchased with each student ID.

For more information, contact Katrina Cobb, pageant director, at [email protected] or 731-881-7561.

