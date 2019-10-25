Two crowns will be awarded Saturday night at the annual Miss UT Martin – Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant begins at 7:00 in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom.

Pageant Executive Director Katrina Cobb explains how two titles are awarded in one pageant.

Miss Cobb says scholarship money is one of the most important areas of the pageant.

Both titleholders will compete next summer in the statewide Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant in Jackson.

Tickets are available now at the Boling University Center Welcome Desk outside Watkins Auditorium with a limited number of tickets available at the door beginning at 5:00 Saturday night.

(photo: 2019 Miss UT Martin Amanda Mayo)