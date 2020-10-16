In recognition of his support for policies to empower rural America and the agriculture community, Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer has been awarded the ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ award by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“As a farmer and policymaker, I am constantly fighting for policies aimed at growing the economy in rural America, including increasing market access for farmers and blocking intrusive government regulations,” Congressman Comer said. “Farm Bureau does an outstanding job advocating for the needs of agriculture and rural communities, and I’m honored to partner with them to move America forward.”

The federation recognizes members of Congress whose voting record is supportive of the organization’s policy views and who are nominated by their state Farm Bureau affiliate.

Mark Haney, President of Kentucky Farm Bureau who nominated Comer for the award, praised his dedication to issues affecting rural communities: “Kentucky Farm Bureau is grateful to Congressman Comer for his dedication to Kentucky farmers and rural America. Whether it be advocating to strengthen rural broadband or expand market access for our farmers, he is a valuable friend to the agriculture community. Our organization was proud to nominate him for this award and congratulate him for this outstanding achievement.”

photo: KFB First Vice President Eddie Melton of Webster County (left), KFB Second Vice President Sharon Furches of Calloway County (right of Comer), and Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney (right)