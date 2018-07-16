Allegations of racial discrimination, at the Obion County Road Department, prompted action from the full County Commission at Friday’s monthly meeting.

The Commercial Appeal first reported on June 20th, that employee DeAndre Adams had discovered a manual at the road department, titled “racist jokes” which was reportedly a manual for owning an African American.

This manual, along with other allegations, were brought to the public’s attention with a Facebook post on the site of Adams brother, Josh Jones.

Acknowledging that the issue was not on the agenda of the meeting, Commissioner Dwayne Hensley addressed the allegations towards Adams in front of a full audience in attendance.

County Attorney Steve Conley confirmed that Road Department Director Jip Lofton contacted him immediately after the allegation surfaced.

Mayor Benny McGuire addressed the Commission and said the reported allegations will not be tolerated against any employee at any county department.

Commissioner Donnie Walton said he agreed with the comments of Commissioner Hensley, and felt an outside investigation should be conducted.

Following the discussion, Commissioners voted to contact District Attorney General Tommy Thomas with a request for an investigation.

