The Chairman of the Obion County Commission is seeking payment for damages to a South Fulton road.

During a Budget Committee meeting Monday morning, Commissioner Ralph Puckett asked for an update on the damage that occurred last year.

Road Superintendent Jip Lofton told Thunderbolt News the damage was caused when CNN Railroad hauled several thousand tons of rocks on East Pierce Station Road.

Following the work, the county repaved to section of damaged road.

Lofton said officials with the railroad made contact with him on Monday about the payment.