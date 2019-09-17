A request by the Union City School System to help fund a Student Resource Officer, resulted in lengthy debate with the Obion County Commission.

The school system was requesting a one-time $15,000 payment, to cover start-up costs with items such as a tazer, vehicle, bullet-proof vest and training.

Following debate for and against the funding request, Commissioner Donny Walton said today’s society prompts the need for an officer in the school buildings.

Commissioner Donny Braswell said approval of the funding could result in additional requests for money in the future.

Sheriff Karl Jackson expressed his support for the funding, saying he felt a need to help protect the students at Union City.

Following the discussion, County Commissioners voted 13-to-5 to approve the $15,000 request.