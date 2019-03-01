City officials in South Fulton have voted to suspend City Manager James Gray following his arrest on two felony charges.

During a meeting on Thursday afternoon, board members voted unanimously for an administrative suspension with pay for Gray, who was charged with two counts of criminal simulation on Monday in Union City.

The charges were issued following Gray’s alleged attempts to use a counterfeit $100 bill at two Union City businesses.

During the brief meeting, South Fulton Mayor David Lamb said the Commission will again discuss the City Manager suspension on March 21st.

Mayor Lamb was also given permission to seek costs from “four or five” individuals, who have expressed interest in filling an interim role as City Manager for the city.

Lamb told Thunderbolt News the city is currently in need of someone to assist with a budget amendment and to help with the new fiscal year budget.

As far as suspended City Manager James Gray, a court date of March 12th was set during his arraignment on Tuesday.