Discussion on the appearance of the downtown area of Union City is now moving forward with a committee meeting.

Councilman Randy Barnes first brought concerns about damaged awnings to members of the board last month.

City Manager Kathy Dillion said she has contacted Lindsay Frilling, with the Obion County Chamber, and Lauren Tanner, the Director at Main Street, to meet about the issue.

During this weeks council meeting, Ms. Dillion addressed the plan of action going forward.(AUDIO)

Councilman Barnes said he was glad to hear the interest in correcting the problem.(AUDIO)

Ms. Dillion said Mayor Terry Hailey was also going to be part of the committee discussing the downtown buildings in January.