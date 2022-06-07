Committee Receives Update on Obion County Hot Mix Plant

Members of the Obion County finance committee were given an update on the new hot mix plant for the Road Department.

During Monday morning’s meeting, Mayor Benny McGuire was asked about the long awaited plant.(AUDIO)

The hot mix plant will make the Obion County Road Department self sustainable in providing road repairs around the county.

During the discussion, Mayor McGuire was asked about the impact of high oil prices and production of the black top mix.(AUDIO)

The new hot mix plant has been in discussion for about 15 years, and will now be located at the Road Department location.