USDA commodities will be distributed to eligible Weakley County residents Wednesday and Thursday in Dresden.

Distribution will take place from 9:00 to 1:00 Wednesday (July 18) and Thursday (July 19) at the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development office at 231 South Wilson Street.

This will be the county’s first “drive-thru” commodity distribution. Eligible recipients must have signed up before this week’s distribution dates and follow the map or have arranged pick-up to receive commodities.

Those with last names beginning with the letter A through K will pick up commodities today, and those with last names L through Z will pick up commodities tomorrow.

In order to receive commodities, eligible residents will need to have a new Blue Card.

