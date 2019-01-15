USDA commodities will be distributed to eligible Weakley County residents Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 to 1:00 at the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development building in Dresden.

This is a drive-through commodity distribution. You must be signed up and have a blue card before the commodities dates and follow the map or arranged pick-up to receive your commodities.

Last names beginning with “A” through “L” will pick up commodities on Wednesday, with last names beginning with “M” through “Z” picking up on Thursday.

If you haven’t signed up by Wednesday, you will not be able to sign up and receive commodities until after 1:30 Thursday afternoon.