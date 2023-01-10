Commodity Food Distribution Dates in Obion County

Commodity food distribution will begin in Obion County today.

The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, will hold distribution at City Hall in Hornbeak from 9:00 until noon.

Those receiving items today will be from Hornbeak and Samburg.

Distribution for recipients of Troy and Obion will take place Wednesday from 9:00 until noon, at the Community Center in Obion.

The final distribution of commodity foods will be held Thursday at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City.

This event will be for those from Union City, South Fulton and Kenton.

Anyone who plans to attend these events must have a Purple Card, and must bring their own boxes or containers for the items.