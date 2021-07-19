Commodity Food Distribution in Obion County This Week

Commodity food distributions will take place in Obion County this week.

The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council will begin the distribution on Tuesday at Hornbeak and Samburg.

Commodities can be collected at the City Hall in Hornbeak from 9:00 until noon.

On Wednesday, distribution will take place from 9:00 until noon at the Community Center in Obion, for those in Troy and Obion.

And on Thursday, residents of Union City, South Fulton and Kenton can receive their distribution from 9:00 until noon at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City.

Those arriving to collect the commodity items must present their Pink Card, and must bring their own boxes or containers for packing.