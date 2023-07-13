Commodity Food Distribution in Union City
Commodity food distribution will take place Thursday in Union City.
The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, will distribute the commodities at the Obion County Fairgrounds.
Eligibility is based on total household income, not in excess of the state established maximum percentage.
The distribution of foods will take place from 9:00 until 12:00, and individuals must bring their own box or container for packing.