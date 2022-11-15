Community Invited to Participate in “Parade of Trees” at Obion County Public Library

The Obion County Public Library is asking the community to help decorate their facility for the Christmas season.

Library Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News that churches, businesses, industries and individuals are again asked to participate in a long running holiday event.

Ms. Conner said the “Parade of Trees” decorating ideas by the community, along with approximately 12 additional trees decorated by library staff, provides a beautiful Christmas setting for those visiting the library.

Anyone interested in decorating a tree at the Obion County Public Library is urged to contact staff members or visit the facility at 1221 East Reelfoot Avenue.