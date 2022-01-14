Community Redevelopment Meeting Scheduled in Cayce on Sunday

A tornado recovery meeting for the residents of Cayce will be held this Sunday.

Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin said the meeting at Cayce Baptist Church, will be a step forward in assisting homeowners affected by the December 10th storm.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin said the opportunity to share options for local residents will be the start of the redevelopment of the community.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin said storm debris removal will also be discussed during the session.

All interested individuals are urged to come to Cayce Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon at 2:00.