Community members in Obion County had the opportunity to show appreciation to staff members at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

The Obion County Chamber of Commerce held a “Tying the Community Together” event, which featured a ribbon tying and community drive-thru.

Baptist Union City Chief Nursing Officer Lori Brown said the communities support was needed during the ongoing pandemic.

During the months of treating those affected by coronavirus, Ms. Brown said local hospital staff members have done a terrific job.