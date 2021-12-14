Community-wide service Wednesday night at Dresden First Baptist Church

Dresden First Baptist Church will host a “come as you are” community-wide service Wednesday night at 7:00.

Speaking will be Brad Jordan from Dresden First United Methodist Church; Mark Maddox from the Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church; First Baptist Pastor Bro. Don McCulley; Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn; and Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum.

The service is to encourage and pray for the community.

STAR 95.1 will carry the service live beginning at 7:00.