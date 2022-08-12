Company Building Solar Farm Contributes to Union City Schools

Union City Elementary and Middle School students will benefit greatly from the generosity of Wanzek Construction, of North Dakota.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the company is currently working to build a solar farm next to Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.

Due to their work here in the community, Wanzek officials donated a huge truckload of school supplies, and nearly $2,500 in cash, for the future needs of the two schools and their teachers.

In addition to receiving traditional school supplies, calculators, backpacks, dry erase boards, and other supplies were also delivered to the schools this week.

Wanzek site administrator, Sierra Shibley, said collecting donations for the school was a privilege, and just the first of many different projects in mind while the company is here.

Photos of the school supply presentation have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.