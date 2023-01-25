Compliance checks reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County

Compliance checks and new systems for checking out customers buying alcohol are reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings, the Law Enforcement Liaison for the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, says through ongoing compliance checks, businesses that sell alcohol have changed the process of ringing up alcohol sales.

Eddings made a presentation on compliance checks at Tuesday’s Weakley County Prevention Coalition monthly meeting.