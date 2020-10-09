Officials at Triple-A are encouraging motorists to be focused on the roadway when driving.

As part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, motorists are urged to put all attention on operating their vehicle in a safe manner.

Triple-A spokeswoman Megan Cooper said nearly 3,000 people are killed annually in crashes involving a distracted driver.

Ms. Cooper said distracted driving also goes further that texting on a cell phone.

Other forms of distractions includes eating and drinking, changing the radio dial, talking with other passengers, and talking on the cell phone.

Tennessee legislators passed the “Hands Free Law” that went into affect on July 1st of 2019.

The law prohibits hand held cell phone, or mobile device use, for all drivers, and carries a $50 fine for the first offense.