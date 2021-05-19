Comptroller’s Office hires former U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant

Former U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Mike Dunavant is now serving as the chief investigative counsel for the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

State Comptroller Jason Mumpower says Dunavant will work with investigations director Jeff Puckett investigating allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse in government and publicly-funded entities.

Dunavant will also work with law enforcement agencies, as well as state and federal prosecutors.

Dunavant, a Lauderdale County native, served as U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee from 2017 until this year and was also previously elected as the district attorney of the 25th Judicial District, where he served from 2006 until 2017.