A split between the Tennessee House and Senate on the Education Savings Account bill has forced both chambers to designate negotiators to come up with a compromise.

Lawmakers Tuesday refused to budge on their differences on the voucher bill after going back and forth on various amendments.

76th District State Representative Andy Holt of Dresden tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

The Senate’s version conflicts with what House members passed, which includes immigration status verification and applies to the state’s most populated counties.

Under Lee’s proposal, parents of students in certain low-performing school districts could receive up to $7,300 in state funds to spend on private school tuition and other approved expenses, but they would need to meet certain income requirements.