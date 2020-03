Obion County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire told Thunderbolt News he was made aware of the confirmed case late Saturday night.

The confirmation came following a test of the individual.

Mayor McGuire said testing will now be available in Obion County, but specific guidelines must be met to receive the test, including recent travel and symptoms.

Due to regulations, the identity or city location of the confirmed individual are not allowed.