Kentucky State Police have confirmed a tornado in McCracken County on Thursday morning.

Post 1 reports said just before 9:30, first responders were notified of the tornado, with approximately five square miles of the county affected.

Included in the tornado area was Mt. Zion Pre-School on Blandville Road, which received damage but no injuries were reported to the 40 students and instructors.

State Police reports said there was only one confirmed non-life threatening injury due to the tornado.

Several roads in the affected area are shut down due to debris and downed power lines, with traffic diverted onto different routes.

The McCracken County Judge Executive’s Office declared a State of Emergency for the county due to the storms that produced the tornado.