Congratulations goes out to Amanda Waldon, of Martin, for being drawn to win a pink Jiffy Steamer.

Ms. Waldon’s name was drawn from the registration box at Suzanne’s Pharmacy in Martin.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month promotion was sponsored by Jiffy Steamer and Thunderbolt Broadcasting.

Presenting the Jiffy Steamer was 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK News Director Charles Choate.