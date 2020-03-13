Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer, and Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, have introduced a bill to keep school children fed.

Following the closing of many school’s due to the coronavirus, the lawmakers unveiled the bill to protect the students access to critical nutrition.

As of March 10th, 621 schools have closed, affecting more than 430,000 students.

Congressman Comer said the bill will allow students the opportunity to receive school meals, while also allowing food service providers the flexibility to provide the food.

The “COVID-19 Child Nutrition Response Act” will create a waiver allowing the distribution of food, along with the ability to have flexibility on meal components should food supply be disrupted.