Longtime Graves County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Stark is retiring at the end of the year.

To honor his accomplishments from the bench, Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer paid tribute to Judge Stark from the House floor.(AUDIO)

During his service, Judge Stark also implemented the “Children in the Middle” program, which provided divorcing parents the tools to minimize harm to children during a separation.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden released a statement saying he had worked with many judges in Kentucky counties, with none “exceeding the work ethic, honesty and integrity” of Judge Stark.

Stark is a graduate of Murray State University and the Louisville School of Law.

An interim-judge will be appointed to fill the Graves County seat following his retirement.