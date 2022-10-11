October 11, 2022
Congressman Comer hosts Community Coffee event Wednesday in Carlisle County

Wednesday morning, Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) will host a “Coffee with the Congressman” event at the Carlisle County Extension Office in Bardwell.

The event will be from 8:30 until 9:30.

Congressman Comer encourages all community members to attend and will provide a Washington update on his recent legislative work in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Following his remarks, he will be available to answer questions from constituents and members of the media.

