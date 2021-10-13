Congressman Comer votes against raising debt ceiling

Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer released the following statement Tuesday upon voting no on legislation passed by Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling through December.

“I was proud to vote no on raising the debt ceiling and giving President Biden and Speaker Pelosi a blank check to worsen inflation by ramming through their wasteful spending plans.

By raising the debt ceiling while pressing forward on trillions in new government spending, Washington Democrats have once again shown a reckless disregard for taxpayers. I will continue to fight against over $5 trillion in spending proposals that will raise taxes, increase costs for consumers, and stifle an economic recovery.”