Congressman David Kustoff Addresses Obion County Republicans

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff was in Obion County on Tuesday.

The Shelby County Republican made an evening stop in Troy, where he served as the guest speaker at the Obion County Republican Party meeting.

In an interview with Thunderbolt News, Congressman Kustoff was asked about the wide range of major issues being faced by federal lawmakers.(AUDIO)

When speaking at events within his district, Congressman Kustoff said he tells people of possible long term hardships for the nation.(AUDIO)