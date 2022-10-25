Congressman David Kustoff Campaigns in Obion County

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff made a campaign stop in Union City on Monday.

The Kustoff Bus Tour stopped at the Obion County Courthouse, where the Congressman spoke to a crowd gathered in the west parking lot.

During his stop, Kustoff spoke about issues facing the nation, including inflation, the cost of gasoline and diesel, and the problem with illegal immigrants and drugs crossing the Southern Border.

Joining Congressman Kustoff on the tour stop was State Representative Rusty Grills and Obion County Mayor Steve Carr.

Photos from the event have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.