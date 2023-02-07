Congressman David Kustoff Mobile Office Hours in Northwest Tennessee

Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have mobile office hours in the area this week.

On Tuesday, representatives for the Congressman will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00.

From 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be in Union City at the Obion County Mayor’s Office, along with the Henry County Courthouse in Paris.

Anyone needing assistance with a federal agency is encouraged to visit with the representatives at these stops.