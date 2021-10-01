Congressman David Kustoff Says Ford Announcement Huge for Region

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said this week’s announcement by the Ford Motor Company was huge for Northwest Tennessee.

A $5.6 billion dollar investment, to build a 3,600 acre campus on the Memphis Regional Megasite, will allow for the production of all-electric F-Series trucks and a battery manufacturing plant.

Congressman Kustoff attended the Shelby County announcement, and told Thunderbolt News about the bright future for the region.(AUDIO)

As far as the future of electric vehicles, Congressman Kustoff said all indications show a demand for the Ford electric trucks.(AUDIO)

The Memphis megasite for Ford will be called “Blue Oval City”, which will contain the assembly plant, supplier park and battery manufacturing park.