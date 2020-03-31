8th District Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said he is working with city and county leaders in his home county of Shelby.

For the second straight day, Shelby County has led the state in confirmed cases of coronavirus, with Monday’s report at 396.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Congressman Kustoff said he expects the larger cities to have the most cases.

Congressman Kustoff cited some of the needs of county officials.

According to the Congressman, the virus is also greatly affecting tourism and travel in the county and country.