Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will be in Obion County this afternoon.

As part of a West Tennessee Bus Tour, Congressman Kustoff will make a stop at the Obion County Courthouse at 1:30.

The stop is for a campaign rally, which will take place on the west side parking lot.

Congressman Kustoff will also hold a rally this afternoon at 3:00, at Dyer County Farm Bureau in Dyersburg.