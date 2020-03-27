Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer says needed help is on the way for American citizens.

During a conference call from Washington on Thursday, Congressman Comer spoke about the $2-trillion dollar stimulus package, which is expected to be approved Friday.

Comer explained how the relief funding will affect local residents.

The Congressman said residents will not be required to do anything to receive the stimulus funds.

Upon the passage of the stimulus bill today, Congressman Comer said the funds will be dispersed very quickly.

Congressman Comer also announced the stimulus checks sent to local individuals and families will not be subjected to tax withholding’s.