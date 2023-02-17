Congressman Kustoff Addresses Fentanyl During Stop in Union City

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff made a stop in Union City on Thursday.

Congressman Kustoff addressed a crowd at the Legislative Breakfast, held by Obion County Tennessee Farm Bureau.

Following the open session, the Shelby County Republican had the opportunity to speak with Union City Police Chief Ben Yates, and Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson, concerning the growing amount of the deadly drug, fentanyl.

Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News the trafficking of fentanyl was a pressing issue for the nation.(AUDIO)

The Congressman said dealers are making all drugs deadly now, due to the massive amounts of fentanyl flowing into the country.(AUDIO)

Photos from the Congressman’s visit have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.