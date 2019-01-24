8th District Congressman David Kustoff says President Trump should be allowed to hold the State of the Union address.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News on Wednesday, Congressman Kustoff commented on the decision of Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, to bar the President from the House chambers.

When asked about the ongoing partial government shutdown, the Shelby County Republican said Speaker Pelosi is not allowing House members to vote on a proposed plan.

Congressman Kustoff said it was his hopes that negotiations will continue concerning the shutdown, but added that the issue of border security would have to be addressed.