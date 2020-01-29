The United States Department of Agriculture has announced a $55-million dollar investment for local broadband projects in Western Kentucky and Northwest Tennessee.

Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff and Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer made the announcement on Wednesday.

Congressman Comer issued a congratulations to the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation for the opportunity they will have to serve rural residents.

As part of the Department of Agriculture funds, Gibson Electric will use a $32-million dollar ReConnect Program loan.

The loan will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network in rural Fulton, Graves and Hickman counties in Kentucky, along with Obion, Weakley, Lake and Dyer County.

The funded service area will include almost 7,400 households spread over almost 1,100 square miles.