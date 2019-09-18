Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has announced the availability of agriculture disaster funds for West Tennessee counties.

Congressman Kustoff said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $150-million dollars in grants available through the Community Facilities Program to help rural communities.

FEMA has declared the counties of Obion, Lake, Dyer, Gibson, Lauderdale and Tipton as eligible to apply for this funding.

Congressman Kustoff said the grant money will help ensure easier long-term recovery efforts to all agriculture operations impacted by the storms and flooding.