Congressman Kustoff announces bid for fourth term

Congressman David Kustoff will seek a fourth term as U.S. Representative for West Tennessee’s 8th District.

In a campaign event Thursday in downtown Martin, Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt Radio News what he’s learned the past six years in office.

Kustoff says he’s running for another term because he wants to help lead America back to where he believes the country should be.

Kustoff has been visiting Northwest Tennessee this week, making stops in Humboldt, Martin, and Paris.